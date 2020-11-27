





Veragold Mining Company GmbH: Update November 2020

















The issuer of the gold-linked bond of Veragold Mining Company GmbH (ISIN: DE000A2TR091 | WKN: A2TR09)





Veragold Mining Company has restarted operations at the Santa Rosa Mine in the Republic of Panama. The engineering and construction program has resumed with the reopening of the Tocumen airport. Additionally the ongoing drilling and assaying will resume in December.





"We have met all the Covid requirements of the Ministry of Health and have been given permission to reopen the project," said Frank Magliato, Managing Director. "Further, the initial results from our drill program confirmed more gold and silver deposits which will be defined in our next 43-101 report," he continued.





About Veragold Mining Company Panama:



Veragold Mining Company Panama is a private, emerging mining company preparing to be a gold and silver producer in the Republic of Panama. Veragold"s principal asset is the world-class Mina Santa Rosa project in Cañazas, Republic of Panama with over 1.2M ounces of gold already defined, along with over 5M ounces of silver. Veragold has a Contract Law under the Republic of Panama"s Law Decree 92 of November 7, 2013, which covers a 50km radius of Mina Santa Rosa, affording us other opportunities for further development.

























