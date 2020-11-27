





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler AG















Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















27.11.2020 / 10:17







Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

Daimler AG

Street:

Mercedesstrasse 120

Postal code:

70372

City:

Stuttgart

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900R27DL06UVNT076



2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.

City of registered office, country: Paris, France



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

20 Nov 2020



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

0.08 %

4.94 %

5.02 %

1069837447

Previous notification

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0007100000

898966

0

0.08 %

0.00 %

Total

898966

0.08 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right to recall lent securities

N/A

N/A

1593132

0.15 %

Listed Call Options

18.12.2020-16.12.2022

Until 18.12.2020-16.12.2022

9494100

0.89 %

Listed Call Options

18.06.2020-17.12.2021

18.06.2020-17.12.2021

525000

0.05 %

OTC Call Options

16.12.2022

Until 16.12.2022

50000

0 %

OTC Call Options

18.06.2021-17.12.2021

18.06.2021-17.12.2021

53569

0.01 %

Certificates

18.12.2020-13.03.2023

18.12.2020-13.03.2023

500935

0.05 %





Total

12216736

1.14 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Equity Linked Swap on Basket

17.08.2021

17.08.2021

Cash

694604

0.06 %

OTC Call Options on Basket

03.01.2033

Until 03.01.2033

Cash

5770206

0.54 %

OTC Call Options on Basket

03.01.2025

03.01.2025

Cash

382

0 %

Certificates

30.12.2030-03.01.2033

Until 30.12.2030-03.01.2033

Cash

290700

0.03 %

Certificates

08.01.2021

08.01.2021

Cash

960

0 %

Contract For Difference

N/A

N/A

Cash

649151

0.06 %

Equity Linked Swaps

15.01.2021

15.01.2021

Cash

2100000

0.20 %

Futures

18.12.2020-19.03.2021

18.12.2020-19.03.2021

Cash

1250000

0.12 %

Euro Medium Term Note

10.05.2022-31.12.2027

Until 10.05.2022-31.12.2027

Cash

13717

0 %

Note with Warrant Unit

17.12.2021

17.12.2021

Cash

11857

0 %

OTC Call Options

18.12.2020-17.12.2021

18.12.2020-17.12.2021

Cash

805436

0.08 %

OTC Call Options

16.12.2020-03.01.2033

Until 16.12.2020-03.01.2033

Cash

2901843

0.27 %

OTC Put Options

18.12.2020-03.01.2033

Until 18.12.2020-03.01.2033

Cash

238340

0.02 %

OTC Put Options

25.11.2020-31.08.2021

25.11.2020-31.08.2021

Cash

10487065

0.98 %

OTC Put Options

18.06.2021

18.06.2021

Physical

9457

0 %

Listed Put Options

18.12.2020-17.12.2021

18.12.2020-17.12.2021

Physical

1125000

0.11 %

Listed Put Options

18.12.2020-16.12.2022

Until 18.12.2020-16.12.2022

Physical

4910500

0.46 %

Listed Call Warrants

18.12.2020-03.01.2025

18.12.2020-03.01.2025

Cash

775670

0.07 %

Listed Call Warrants

16.12.2020-03.01.2033

Until 16.12.2020-03.01.2033

Cash

8287179

0.77 %

Listed Put Warrants

18.12.2020-19.03.2021

18.12.2020-19.03.2021

Cash

62065

0.01 %

Listed Put Warrants

18.12.2020-03.01.2033

Until 18.12.2020-03.01.2033

Cash

238339

0.02 %







Total

40622471

3.80 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

-Société Générale S.A.

%

%

%

-Société Générale Effekten GmbH

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

-Société Générale S.A.

%

%

%

-Généfinance S.A.

%

%

%

-Sogéparticipations S.A.

%

%

%

-Société Générale Luxembourg

%

%

%

-SG Issuer S.A.

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

26 Nov 2020



