DGAP-PVR: Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler AG
Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
27.11.2020 / 10:17
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Daimler AG
|Street:
|Mercedesstrasse 120
|Postal code:
|70372
|City:
|Stuttgart
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900R27DL06UVNT076
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris, France
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|0.08 %
|4.94 %
|5.02 %
|1069837447
|Previous notification
|0.00 %
|0.00 %
|0.00 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0007100000
|898966
|0
|0.08 %
|0.00 %
|Total
|898966
|0.08 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right to recall lent securities
|N/A
|N/A
|1593132
|0.15 %
|Listed Call Options
|18.12.2020-16.12.2022
|Until 18.12.2020-16.12.2022
|9494100
|0.89 %
|Listed Call Options
|18.06.2020-17.12.2021
|18.06.2020-17.12.2021
|525000
|0.05 %
|OTC Call Options
|16.12.2022
|Until 16.12.2022
|50000
|0 %
|OTC Call Options
|18.06.2021-17.12.2021
|18.06.2021-17.12.2021
|53569
|0.01 %
|Certificates
|18.12.2020-13.03.2023
|18.12.2020-13.03.2023
|500935
|0.05 %
|
|
|Total
|12216736
|1.14 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Equity Linked Swap on Basket
|17.08.2021
|17.08.2021
|Cash
|694604
|0.06 %
|OTC Call Options on Basket
|03.01.2033
|Until 03.01.2033
|Cash
|5770206
|0.54 %
|OTC Call Options on Basket
|03.01.2025
|03.01.2025
|Cash
|382
|0 %
|Certificates
|30.12.2030-03.01.2033
|Until 30.12.2030-03.01.2033
|Cash
|290700
|0.03 %
|Certificates
|08.01.2021
|08.01.2021
|Cash
|960
|0 %
|Contract For Difference
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|649151
|0.06 %
|Equity Linked Swaps
|15.01.2021
|15.01.2021
|Cash
|2100000
|0.20 %
|Futures
|18.12.2020-19.03.2021
|18.12.2020-19.03.2021
|Cash
|1250000
|0.12 %
|Euro Medium Term Note
|10.05.2022-31.12.2027
|Until 10.05.2022-31.12.2027
|Cash
|13717
|0 %
|Note with Warrant Unit
|17.12.2021
|17.12.2021
|Cash
|11857
|0 %
|OTC Call Options
|18.12.2020-17.12.2021
|18.12.2020-17.12.2021
|Cash
|805436
|0.08 %
|OTC Call Options
|16.12.2020-03.01.2033
|Until 16.12.2020-03.01.2033
|Cash
|2901843
|0.27 %
|OTC Put Options
|18.12.2020-03.01.2033
|Until 18.12.2020-03.01.2033
|Cash
|238340
|0.02 %
|OTC Put Options
|25.11.2020-31.08.2021
|25.11.2020-31.08.2021
|Cash
|10487065
|0.98 %
|OTC Put Options
|18.06.2021
|18.06.2021
|Physical
|9457
|0 %
|Listed Put Options
|18.12.2020-17.12.2021
|18.12.2020-17.12.2021
|Physical
|1125000
|0.11 %
|Listed Put Options
|18.12.2020-16.12.2022
|Until 18.12.2020-16.12.2022
|Physical
|4910500
|0.46 %
|Listed Call Warrants
|18.12.2020-03.01.2025
|18.12.2020-03.01.2025
|Cash
|775670
|0.07 %
|Listed Call Warrants
|16.12.2020-03.01.2033
|Until 16.12.2020-03.01.2033
|Cash
|8287179
|0.77 %
|Listed Put Warrants
|18.12.2020-19.03.2021
|18.12.2020-19.03.2021
|Cash
|62065
|0.01 %
|Listed Put Warrants
|18.12.2020-03.01.2033
|Until 18.12.2020-03.01.2033
|Cash
|238339
|0.02 %
|
|
|
|Total
|40622471
|3.80 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|-Société Générale S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|-Société Générale Effekten GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|-Société Générale S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|-Généfinance S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|-Sogéparticipations S.A.
| %
| %
| %
|-Société Générale Luxembourg
| %
| %
| %
|-SG Issuer S.A.
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
