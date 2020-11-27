DGAP-DD: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Sebastian L.
Last name(s): Gascard

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

5299006ZIILJ6VJVSJ32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000TLX1005


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
15.00 EUR 540.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
15.0000 EUR 540.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-11-25; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft

HDI-Platz 1

30659 Hannover

Germany
Internet: www.talanx.com





 
