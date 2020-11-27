DGAP-AFR: Medios AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Medios AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








27.11.2020 / 16:36



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Medios AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021

Address: https://medios.ag/investor-relations/reporting-center


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021

Address: https://medios.ag/en/investor-relations/reporting-center

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021

Address: https://medios.ag/investor-relations/reporting-center


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021

Address: https://medios.ag/en/investor-relations/reporting-center

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: October 12, 2021

Address: https://medios.ag/investor-relations/reporting-center


Language: English

Date of disclosure: October 12, 2021

Address: https://medios.ag/en/investor-relations/reporting-center













Language: English
Company: Medios AG

Heidestraße 9

10557 Berlin

Germany
Germany
Internet: www.medios.ag





 
