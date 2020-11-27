





















NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM









Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name1

Patrick Schmidt



Reason for the notification

Position / status2

Co-CEO and member of the management board

Initial notification / amendment3

Initial notification



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name4

Global Fashion Group S.A.



LEI5

5493001035L29EQRO222





Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6

Individual Call Options



Identification code7

LU2010095458

Nature of the transaction8

Cash settlement of vested Individual Call Options in the Company as a result of the pre-IPO "internal liquidity event" programs in 2018 and 2019 as disclosed on pages 149 and 156 of the prospectus.

Price(s) and volume(s) 9

Price(s)

Volume(s)

10.81

46,253

7.67

79,391

d)

- Aggregated volume10

125,644

- Price11

EUR 1,100,984.80

e)

24 November 2020

Place of the transaction13

Outside a trading venue





















































