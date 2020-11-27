DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
       
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name1 Patrick Schmidt
 
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status2 Co-CEO and member of the management board
b) Initial notification / amendment3 Initial notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name4 Global Fashion Group S.A.  
b) LEI5 5493001035L29EQRO222  
 
4. Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Individual Call Options
  Identification code7 LU2010095458
b) Nature of the transaction8 Cash settlement of vested Individual Call Options in the Company as a result of the pre-IPO "internal liquidity event" programs in 2018 and 2019 as disclosed on pages 149 and 156 of the prospectus.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) 9 Price(s) Volume(s)
10.81 46,253
7.67 79,391
d) Aggregated information  
- Aggregated volume10 125,644
- Price11 EUR 1,100,984.80
e) Date of the transaction12 24 November 2020
f) Place of the transaction13 Outside a trading venue
       
       
       
 













Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.

5, Heienhaff

L-1736 Senningerberg

Luxemburg
Internet: https://global-fashion-group.com





 
