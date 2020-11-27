DGAP-AFR: All for One Group SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG
2020. november 27., péntek, 18:17
Hiermit gibt die All for One Group SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:
Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht
Sprache: Deutsch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 16.12.2020
Ort: http://www.all-for-one.com/ir-download
Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht
Sprache: Deutsch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 16.12.2020
Ort: http://www.all-for-one.com/ir-download
Sprache: Englisch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 16.12.2020
Ort: http://www.all-for-one.com/ir-download-english
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|All for One Group SE
|Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
|70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.all-for-one.com
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1151300 27.11.2020
