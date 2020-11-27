DGAP-AFR: All for One Group SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die All for One Group SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 16.12.2020

Ort: http://www.all-for-one.com/ir-download

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 16.12.2020

Ort: http://www.all-for-one.com/ir-download


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 16.12.2020

Ort: http://www.all-for-one.com/ir-download-english













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: All for One Group SE

Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40

70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen

Deutschland
Internet: www.all-for-one.com





 
