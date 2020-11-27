DGAP-AFR: All for One Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2020. november 27., péntek, 18:17







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: All for One Group SE


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






All for One Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








27.11.2020 / 18:17



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



All for One Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: December 16, 2020

Address: http://www.all-for-one.com/ir-download

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: December 16, 2020

Address: http://www.all-for-one.com/ir-download


Language: English

Date of disclosure: December 16, 2020

Address: http://www.all-for-one.com/ir-download-english













27.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE

Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40

70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen

Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1151300  27.11.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1151300&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum