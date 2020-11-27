DGAP-News: SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG will upgrade Listing for Regulated Exchange on Dusseldorf Stock Exchange
2020. november 27., péntek, 18:30
ZUG; Switzerland, 27 November 2020 -- SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; Ticker: Xetra Vienna: ROR1, ISIN: CH0396131929), the mining and exploration firm specialising in raw materials powering the technological future such as gold, lithium and other metals and minerals, is planning to switch the listing exchange of its shares from the open to the regulated market of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange ("DSE"). The change of segment is subject to the approval of the securities prospectus to be filed shortly with the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier ("CSSF") and the DSE. In addition, the Company is preparing for admittance onto the Frankfurt Securities Exchange ("FRA") and the London Stock Exchange ("LSE"), respectively. In the interim period, SunMirror shares become tradable using the fully electronic Xetra trading system in Vienna with (Ticker: ROR1), effective November 30th 2020.
SunMirror"s plan to have its shares quoted on the Frankfurt and London stock exchanges aims at increasing visibility and tradability for its investors, amidst an unprecedented and sustained "bull run" in strategic resources like gold, lithium and beyond. "By doing so, we wish to offer partner investors the possibility of investing in SunMirror and gain exposure to our unique growth story," says Dr Heinz Rudolf Kubli, a Director of SunMirror AG.
At a recent investor roundtable, Kubli presented SunMirrror"s prospects in economic terms. "When we see how technology is driving consumer and industrial demand for innovation, which in turn, is powering global growth everywhere, we then see clearly the enabling role SunMirror can play in helping to supply raw materials for this historic transformation."
SunMirror continues to attract renowned partners for both the intended listing on national and international exchanges, as well as its future capital markets activities. Fulfilling its function as Lead Advisor, Opus Capital Switzerland AG was entrusted with structuring transactions and evaluating investors.
Additionally, the Board of Directors of SunMirror decided to propose Deloitte AG (Zurich) as its new Auditors. The shareholders of SunMirror will resolve their appointment at the shareholders" meeting in December 2020.
About Opus Group
Press contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SunMirror AG
|Steinhauserstrasse 74
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|info@sunmirror.ch
|Internet:
|https://www.sunmirror.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0396131929
|WKN:
|A2JCKK
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|1151295
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1151295 27.11.2020
