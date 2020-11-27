



DGAP-News: SunMirror AG





/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous













SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG will upgrade Listing for Regulated Exchange on Dusseldorf Stock Exchange

















27.11.2020 / 18:30









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Corporate News

SunMirror AG will upgrade Listing for Regulated Exchange on Dusseldorf Stock Exchange





- Preparation for Listing in Frankfurt and London early 2021



- SunMirror share tradable on Vienna"s Xetra system from November 30th 2020



- Sees strong tailwind from boom in demand for gold, tech and renewables







ZUG; Switzerland, 27 November 2020 -- SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; Ticker: Xetra Vienna: ROR1, ISIN: CH0396131929), the mining and exploration firm specialising in raw materials powering the technological future such as gold, lithium and other metals and minerals, is planning to switch the listing exchange of its shares from the open to the regulated market of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange ("DSE"). The change of segment is subject to the approval of the securities prospectus to be filed shortly with the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier ("CSSF") and the DSE. In addition, the Company is preparing for admittance onto the Frankfurt Securities Exchange ("FRA") and the London Stock Exchange ("LSE"), respectively. In the interim period, SunMirror shares become tradable using the fully electronic Xetra trading system in Vienna with (Ticker: ROR1), effective November 30th 2020.

SunMirror"s plan to have its shares quoted on the Frankfurt and London stock exchanges aims at increasing visibility and tradability for its investors, amidst an unprecedented and sustained "bull run" in strategic resources like gold, lithium and beyond. "By doing so, we wish to offer partner investors the possibility of investing in SunMirror and gain exposure to our unique growth story," says Dr Heinz Rudolf Kubli, a Director of SunMirror AG.

At a recent investor roundtable, Kubli presented SunMirrror"s prospects in economic terms. "When we see how technology is driving consumer and industrial demand for innovation, which in turn, is powering global growth everywhere, we then see clearly the enabling role SunMirror can play in helping to supply raw materials for this historic transformation."

SunMirror continues to attract renowned partners for both the intended listing on national and international exchanges, as well as its future capital markets activities. Fulfilling its function as Lead Advisor, Opus Capital Switzerland AG was entrusted with structuring transactions and evaluating investors.

Additionally, the Board of Directors of SunMirror decided to propose Deloitte AG (Zurich) as its new Auditors. The shareholders of SunMirror will resolve their appointment at the shareholders" meeting in December 2020.



About SunMirror AG



SunMirror is a natural-resources holding company with a strategic focus around gold and other critical resources - those metals and minerals powering demand for next-generation sustainable technology. The company was formed out of Dynastar AG"s reverse-merger into modern mining player, Couno Resources S.A. Several other important acquisitions are expected in 2021. The Company is listed on Xetra on the Vienna (Ticker: ROR1) and the Dusseldorf and Berlin Stock Exchange with Ticker Code ROR and ISIN CH0396131929. For more information please visit: www.sunmirror.com

About Opus Group



Opus Group specializes in bringing-to-market tomorrow"s next-generation natural resource firms, today, by combining strong industry expertise together with one of Switzerland"s leading independent financial services firms. For more information please visit: www.opus-capital.ch

Press contact



edicto GmbH



Doron Kaufmann/Axel Mühlhaus



Phone: +49 69 905505-53

sunmirror@edicto.de



Eschersheimer Landstrasse 42 - 44



60322 Frankfurt/Main, Germany