CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA:



Share buy-back - 9th Interim Report





Announcement according to Art. 5 Section 1 b, Section 3 of regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



Oldenburg, 30 November 2020. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) has bought back own company shares on the stock exchange since 03 March 2020. The repurchase is based on authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting of 31 May 2017 to acquire up to 10 % of the company"s own shares. The repurchase of shares will be exercised independently and without the influence of the company by ODDO BHF Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt, upon application of the safe harbour regulations.

In the period from 23 November 2020 up to and including 27 November 2020 a total of 1.453 shares were acquired as part of a share buy-back:

Date

Shares bought back [units]

Average price



[euros]

23.11.2020

---

---

24.11.2020

---

---

25.11.2020

1,000

89.2000

26.11.2020

203

90.0000

27.11.2020

250

90.0000



The total number of shares purchased so far as part of this share buy-back from 03 March 2020 up to and including 27 November 2020 therefore amounts to 26,253 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on the website of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA at company.cewe.de under section Investor Relations / Corporate Governance / Share buy-back.

