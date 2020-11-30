DGAP-CMS: Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information

2020. november 30., hétfő, 17:08







DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Energy AG


/ Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 - Share buyback - 9th Interim Reporting






Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information








30.11.2020 / 17:08



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014



Share buyback - 9th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 23 November 2020 until and including 29 November 2020, a number of 139,850 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Energy AG; on 9 September 2020, Siemens Energy AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 28 September 2020.



Shares were bought back as follows:





















Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price
23.11.2020 40,200 24.8594
24.11.2020 - -
25.11.2020 - -
26.11.2020 39,500 25.3002
27.11.2020 60,150 24.9134

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Energy AG (www.siemens-energy.com/sharebuyback).



The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 28 September 2020 until and including 29 November 2020 amounts to 13,341,904 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Energy AG is carried out by an institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Energy AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra). The institution will in future, depending on the development of the share price of the Siemens Energy shares, purchase shares with a maximum value of EUR 7 million per trading day (instead of a maximum value of EUR 5 million as before).



Munich, 30 November 2020



Siemens Energy AG



The Executive Board















30.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG

Otto-Hahn-Ring 6

81739 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1151657  30.11.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1151657&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum