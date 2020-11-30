Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 9th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 23 November 2020 until and including 29 November 2020, a number of 139,850 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Energy AG; on 9 September 2020, Siemens Energy AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 28 September 2020.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase

Aggregated volume of shares

Weighted average price

23.11.2020

40,200

24.8594

24.11.2020

-

-

25.11.2020

-

-

26.11.2020

39,500

25.3002

27.11.2020

60,150

24.9134



The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Energy AG (www.siemens-energy.com/sharebuyback).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 28 September 2020 until and including 29 November 2020 amounts to 13,341,904 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Energy AG is carried out by an institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Energy AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra). The institution will in future, depending on the development of the share price of the Siemens Energy shares, purchase shares with a maximum value of EUR 7 million per trading day (instead of a maximum value of EUR 5 million as before).

