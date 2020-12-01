DGAP-CMS: QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Interim Reporting



With disclosure dated November 11, 2020, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the immediate beginning of the share repurchase program of up to USD 100 million originally announced on May 6, 2019.



The number of shares which have been bought back on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) within the framework of such share repurchase program in the time period from November 23, 2020 until and including November 27, 2020 amounts to 336,500 shares.



Shares were bought back as follows:































Date Number of Shares acquired Average Price (EUR) Purchased Volume (EUR)
23 November 2020 53,192 39.9888 2,127,084.25
24 November 2020 194,700 39.3080 7,653,267.60
25 November 2020 66,540 39.5442 2,631,271.07
26 November 2020 14,576 39.8651 581,073.70
27 November 2020 7,492 40.5813 304,035.10
Total 336,500 39.5148 13,296,731.71

 

The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN N.V. (http://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/share-information/share-buyback).



The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the framework of the share repurchase program from November 11 until and including November 27 is 965,255 shares.



The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.



Venlo, 1 December 2020



Managing Board



Contacts:



QIAGEN















Investor Relations   Public Relations  
John Gilardi +49 2103 29 11711 Dr. Thomas Theuringer +49 2103 29 11826
e-mail: ir@qiagen.com   e-mail: pr@qiagen.com  













Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com





 
