DGAP-Adhoc: Munich Re announces profit target of €2.8bn for 2021; Profit outlook of €1.2bn for 2020
2020. december 01., kedd, 10:54
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Key word(s): Forecast
Munich Re announces profit target of €2.8bn for 2021; Profit outlook of €1.2bn for 2020
On account of considerable uncertainty pertaining to the repercussions of COVID-19, Munich Re withdrew its profit forecast for this year on 31 March 2020. The Board of Management has today approved a revised forecast for this year, with Munich Re expecting a consolidated profit of €1.2bn for 2020. A profit of €200m has been forecast for Q4. As in Q1-Q3, there has been high expenditure for COVID‑19 in Q4. In 2020, Munich Re expects €3.4bn in reinsurance losses arising from COVID-19, with life and health reinsurance accounting for €360m and property-casualty reinsurance for €3.02bn. ERGO expects a negative COVID-19 impact of approx. €65m on the net result. Group premium income in 2020 is expected to total €54bn. High market volatility and the further fall in interest rates notwithstanding, the return on investment will be approx. 3%.
Contact:
Dr. Fabian Jürgens
General Counsel & Group Chief Compliance Officer
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
|Königinstraße 107
|80802 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49(0) 89 3891-0
|Fax:
|+49(0) 89 399 056
|E-mail:
|shareholder@munichre.com
|Internet:
|www.munichre.com
|ISIN:
|DE0008430026, DE0008430026
|WKN:
|843002, 843002
|Indices:
|DAX, EURO STOXX 50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Mailand
|EQS News ID:
|1151764
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1151764 01-Dec-2020 CET/CEST
