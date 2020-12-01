

Nordex SE resolves capital increase from authorized capital by up to 10,668,068 shares





Hamburg 1 December 2020. Today, the Management Board of Nordex SE (ISIN DE000A0D6554), with the consent of the Supervisory Board, resolved to launch a capital increase against contributions in cash by partial utilization of the authorized capital. The share capital of the company will be increased under exclusion of subscription rights of existing shareholders by issuance of up to 10,668,068 new no-par value bearer shares from EURO 106,680,691 to up to EURO 117,348,759. The new shares will carry dividend rights from 1 January 2020 onwards.





The new shares will be exclusively offered for sale to institutional investors as part of an international private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding. The placement price and the number of shares to be issued will be determined immediately after such bookbuilding. The admission of the new shares to trading in the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with simultaneous listing in the segment of the regulated market with additional post-listing requirements (Prime Standard) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without a prospectus has been applied for; the inclusion of the new shares into the existing trading is expected by 8 December 2020.





Acciona S.A., anchor shareholder of Nordex SE, supports the capital increase and has signaled its intention to participate in the transaction with a significant order.





Nordex SE intends to use the proceeds from the capital increase to further support its future growth according to the current strategic targets, to strengthen its balance sheet as well as for general corporate purposes.





Nordex SE has agreed to a lock-up of 90 days, subject to customary exceptions.







