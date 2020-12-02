DGAP-Adhoc: Gigaset signs exclusive agreement with Unify
2020. december 02., szerda, 09:58
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Contract/Alliance
Ad hoc Message
Gigaset signs exclusive agreement with Unify
Under the terms of the agreement, Unify will exclusively purchase the next family of terminals of desktop telephones being developed by Gigaset. To support this new partnership Gigaset purchased licenses for the necessary software components and interfaces for € 15 million. The outflow of liquidity will take place in 2020 and 2021. Gigaset is also entitled to use the acquired licenses in its own portfolio.
The approval of the existing financing partners, based on an approved financing concept, which is necessary for the agreement to take effect, was granted today. The contract has a minimum term of five years, starting with the delivery of the first product in 2022, and Gigaset expects to supply in total more than 5 million phones to Unify and Gigaset direct customers.
Gigaset AG is listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse and is therefore subject to the highest transparency requirements. Its shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol GGS (ISIN: DE0005156004).
Visit our Corporate Blog
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gigaset AG
|Frankenstr. 2
|46395 Bocholt
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 444 456 866
|Fax:
|+49(0)89 444 456 930
|E-mail:
|info@gigaset.com
|Internet:
|www.gigaset.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005156004
|WKN:
|515600
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1152131
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1152131 02-Dec-2020 CET/CEST
