WKN: 515600 / WKN A14KQ7



Bocholt, 02.12.2020

Bocholt, 02.12.2020 [09:23 am] - Gigaset Communications GmbH, a subsidiary of Gigaset AG, has signed an exclusive agreement with Unify Software and Solutions GmbH & Co. KG.

Under the terms of the agreement, Unify will exclusively purchase the next family of terminals of desktop telephones being developed by Gigaset. To support this new partnership Gigaset purchased licenses for the necessary software components and interfaces for € 15 million. The outflow of liquidity will take place in 2020 and 2021. Gigaset is also entitled to use the acquired licenses in its own portfolio.

The approval of the existing financing partners, based on an approved financing concept, which is necessary for the agreement to take effect, was granted today. The contract has a minimum term of five years, starting with the delivery of the first product in 2022, and Gigaset expects to supply in total more than 5 million phones to Unify and Gigaset direct customers.



Gigaset AG is an internationally operating company in the area of communications technology. The company is Europe"s market leader in DECT telephones and is likewise a leader in the international arena, with around 900 employees and sales activities in around 50 countries. Its business activities comprise not only DECT phones, but also an extensive smartphone portfolio, cloud-based smart home solutions, and business telephony solutions for small, medium and large enterprises.

Gigaset AG is listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse and is therefore subject to the highest transparency requirements. Its shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol GGS (ISIN: DE0005156004).

