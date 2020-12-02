DGAP-News: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg aims to strengthen its competitive position in the growth market of China - production joint venture agreed with Masterwork
2020. december 02., szerda, 10:57
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) aims to further strengthen its leading competitive position in the growth market of China and has therefore set up a production joint venture with its long-standing partner and strategic anchor shareholder Masterwork Group Co., Ltd. (Masterwork). Heidelberg will benefit from the closer cooperation in the value-added chain between the two companies, particularly at its production site near Shanghai. The two companies also expect the expansion of their strategic cooperation through joint parts production by the joint venture at Masterwork"s site in Tianjin to open up substantial opportunities for boosting efficiency.
"The manufacturing joint venture with Masterwork is a further milestone in the successful cooperation between the two companies and opens up additional opportunities for Heidelberg in China," said Rainer Hundsdörfer, CEO of Heidelberg. "With a sales volume of around 300 million Euro, China is Heidelberg"s most important single market in the graphic arts industry. We have increasingly strengthened our leading market position by expanding our range of products at our production site near Shanghai. The increasing purchase of locally manufactured parts will significantly increase our competitiveness in this growth market.
Under the terms of the cooperation agreement, the joint venture will take over some of the machine parts previously manufactured by Heidelberg. The main customers are Heidelberg Graphics Equipment (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., as the local Group company in China, and Masterwork and its affiliated companies. Production is scheduled to start at Masterwork"s new and innovative site in Tianjin at the beginning of 2021.
A total of around 900 Heidelberg employees work in China, around 450 of them in sales and service. This puts Heidelberg in a good position to take advantage of growth opportunities in China and Asia in the future and to further develop and secure these markets for Heidelberg. Two branches in Beijing and Hong Kong and three offices in Guangzhou, Shanghai and Shenzhen ensure comprehensive customer support on site. Together with Masterwork, China"s largest manufacturer of die cutters and hot foil embossing presses and a long-standing sales partner, Heidelberg also aims to significantly expand its market position in the growing packaging printing sector.
Image: Heidelberg and Masterwork agree production joint venture
Heidelberg IR now on Twitter:
Further information:
Corporate Communications
Investor Relations
Important note:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
|Kurfürsten-Anlage 52-60
|69115 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6222 82-67121
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6222 82-67129
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@heidelberg.com
|Internet:
|www.heidelberg.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007314007
|WKN:
|731400
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1152171
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1152171 02.12.2020
