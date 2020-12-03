DGAP-DD: NFON AG english

2020. december 02., szerda, 19:18















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








02.12.2020 / 19:17




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: AOC Cloud S.à.r.l.

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Florian
Last name(s): Schuhbauer
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

NFON AG


b) LEI

391200FZ5TRMIHIK0S97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Derivative
ISIN: DE000A0N4N52


b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of an option to purchase up to 1,200,000 shares. The exercise period of the option ends on 30 November 2020.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-11-27; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














02.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: NFON AG

Machtlfinger Straße 7

81379 Munich

Germany
Internet: https://corporate.nfon.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



63776  02.12.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum