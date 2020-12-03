





technotrans SE















technotrans SE: Release according to Sec. 43, para. 2 WpHG in connection with Sec. 40, para. 1 WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















02.12.2020







Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







We refer to the voting rights notification according to Sec. 33, para. 1 WpHG dated 2. December 2020 by





1. Luxunion S.A., Foyer Finance S.A. and Luxempart S.A.



2. Gerlin NV, Midlin NV and Teslin Capital Management B.V.





in the context of their participations in technotrans SE, Sassenberg, ISIN DE000A0XYGA7 and the hereof based release of the issuing company according to Sec. 40 WpHG.





The aforementioned parties have submitted voting rights notifications pursuant to Sec. 33, para. 1 WpHG that the voting interest held by the parties above in technotrans SE exceeded the threshold of 20% on 1. December 2020, and amounted to 23.11% ([1,595,416] voting rights) as per this date. For further details we refer to the aforementioned voting rights notification. In addition, the aformentioned parties have notified us with reference to their voting rights notifications of the following pursuant to Sec. 43, para. 1 WpHG:





a. Aim underlying the acquisition of the voting rights:





i. The notifying parties invest with a long-term orientation aiming at generating a (trading)profit;





ii: The notifying parties do not rule out acquiring further voting rights depending on market and company developments;





iii. The notifying parties aim to support the company in filling board positions through their influence and to strengthen the supervisory board in the long term to promote an active entrepreneurial approach, in particular by proposing and/or supporting candidates in the upcoming shareholders" meetings;





iv. The notifying parties aim to work towards improving the capital efficiency of the company. A material change in the company"s capital structure, in particular as regards the ratio between own funds and external funds, or the company" dividend policy, is not intended.





b. Origin of the funds used:





As the thresholds of up to 20% of the voting rights have been exceeded only due to an attribution of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 34 para. 2 WpHG, no own funds or external funds were raised by the notifying parties in order to exceed such threshold.



































