Encavis joins the United Nations" Principles of Responsible Investments (UN PRI) Network

Hamburg, December 3, 2020 - SDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard ISIN: DE0006095003), has joined together with its fully-owned subsidiary Encavis Asset Management AG, that is headquartered in Neubiberg near Munich, the United Nations" PRI (Principles of Responsible Investments) sustainability network.

As a new member of this network, Encavis commits to investment behaviour that not only takes the economic and financial relevance into account but considers ecological and social criteria as well as issues of good corporate governance (Environmental, Social and Governmental Issues = ESG). This means that in the future Encavis will integrate these ESG criteria even more into its investment process.

"We invest "per se" only in renewable energies and thus sustainably. However, we will also integrate environmental, social and compliance issues to an even greater extent into our investment decisions. We will therefore only acquire projects that we are fully convinced of," said Dr Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG, underlining the Group"s renewed commitment to sustainability in all business processes.

The six PRI principles address personal responsibility. They result from the expectations of society and customers towards Encavis, from political and regulatory requirements or changing opportunities and risks on the capital market. Membership in the PRI network is a further commitment to a transparent and verifiable sustainability orientation. Associated with this are an initial report on the status quo of the investments as well as an annual progress report as part of the ongoing sustainability work and communication of Encavis AG. The Group hereby documents its development commitment towards more sustainability and its own development of the investment portfolio according to ESG criteria.



The six principles for responsible investing at a glance:

We will incorporate ESG issues into investment analysis and decision-making processes.

We will be active owners and incorporate ESG issues into our ownership policies and practices.

We will seek appropriate disclosure on ESG issues by the entities in which we invest.

We will promote acceptance and implementation of the Principles within the investment industry.

We will work together to enhance our effectiveness in implementing the Principles.

We will each report on our activities and progress towards implementing the Principles.





About ENCAVIS:

Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) is a producer of electricity from renewable sources listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPPs) Encavis acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy generation generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG specializes on institutional investors.

Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance has been rated by ISS ESG and MSCI ESG, two of the world"s leading ESG research and rating agencies and received the ISS ESG Prime-Label und MSCI Rating A.

Further information on the company can be found at www.encavis.com

Contact:

Encavis AG

Jörg Peters



Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations

Phone: + 49 40 37 85 62 242



E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com

