gamigo AG has fulfilled the condition for the early redemption of its EUR 50 million bond maturing in 2022

Hamburg, 3 December 2020 - gamigo AG ("gamigo" or the "Company") announced on 13 November 2020 that the Company would exercise its right to make a voluntary early redemption in full of its EUR 50 million bond maturing in 2022 (ISIN: SE0011614445) (the "Bonds") by sending a notice of conditional early redemption to the holders of Bonds (the "Call Notice"). The voluntary early redemption in full was conditional upon Media and Games Invest Plc"s ("MGI") (the parent company of gamigo AG) successful issue of the EUR 80,000,000 senior secured callable floating rate bonds with maturity date in December 2024 (the "Financing Condition"). This press release is issued by gamigo, in accordance with the terms of the Call Notice, to confirm the fulfillment of the Financing Condition. The Bonds will be redeemed in accordance with the terms and conditions for the Bonds originally dated 5 October 2018. The Bonds will be redeemed on 10 December 2020 at a price of 103.875 per cent of the nominal amount plus accrued but unpaid interest which will be paid to each person who is registered as owner of Bonds in the debt register maintained by Euroclear Sweden at the end of business day on 3 December 2020 (the record date).

For complete information of the early redemption, we refer to the notice of conditional early redemption published on the company web page and accessible via below link.

https://corporate.gamigo.com/en/investors/

About the gamigo group



Since its founding in 2000, gamigo has developed into one of the leading publishers of free-to-play online and mobile games in Europe and North America. The gamigo group has over 350 employees at its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, with offices in Berlin, Münster, Darmstadt, Cologne (Germany), Warsaw (Poland), Istanbul (Turkey), Chicago, Redwood City, Austin, Bellevue (USA), Toronto (Canada) and Seoul (Korea). The company"s core portfolio includes successful games titles such as ArcheAge, Aura Kingdom, Defiance, Fiesta Online, Rift and Trove. gamigo is growing organically and through acquisitions and has made over 25 acquisitions since 2013, including games, media and technology companies as well as selected game assets.

