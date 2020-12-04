DGAP-CMS: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
2020. december 03., csütörtök, 16:10
Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
The share buyback is completed.
The acquisition of the preferred shares served the purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee stock option program within the meaning of article 5, paragraph 2 (c) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. This program was extended by a one-time share gift program.
A bank mandated by Dräger conducted the buyback of the Dräger preference shares exclusively on a stock exchange.
In the period from 3 November 2020 to 2 December 2020, the daily number of preferred shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:
Lübeck, Germany, 2 December 2020
Executive Board
Moislinger Allee 53-55
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
|Moislinger Allee 53-55
|23542 Lübeck
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.draeger.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1152692 03.12.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]