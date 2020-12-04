Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



Purchase of own shares - final notice





In the period 3 November 2020 to 2 December 2020 (inclusive) a total of 105,420 preferred shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA ("Dräger"). In accordance with Art. 5 (1) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, the start date of the buyback was announced for 1 October 2020.

The share buyback is completed.

The acquisition of the preferred shares served the purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee stock option program within the meaning of article 5, paragraph 2 (c) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. This program was extended by a one-time share gift program.

A bank mandated by Dräger conducted the buyback of the Dräger preference shares exclusively on a stock exchange.

In the period from 3 November 2020 to 2 December 2020, the daily number of preferred shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:

Date

Total number of shares bought back

Weighted average share price (EUR)

Aggregated volume



(EUR)

03 Nov. 2020

9,535

71.54

682,181.20

04 Nov. 2020

5,614

71.19

399,676.80

05 Nov. 2020

7,950

72.23

574,245.00

06 Nov. 2020

7,009

72.74

509,834.30

09 Nov. 2020

23,965

68.87

1,650,396.00

10 Nov. 2020

10,124

66.28

671,068.40

11 Nov. 2020

6,304

67.94

428,321.60

12 Nov. 2020

6,400

67.38

431,200.00

13 Nov. 2020

5,080

67.64

343,588.00

16 Nov. 2020

8,945

67.96

607,942.00

17 Nov. 2020

3,325

67.86

225,640.50

18 Nov. 2020

2,902

67.99

197,314.40

19 Nov. 2020

2,500

68.98

172,446.00

20 Nov. 2020

1,907

69.53

132,599.30

23 Nov. 2020

735

69.29

50,925.50

24 Nov. 2020

555

67.98

37,726.50

25 Nov. 2020

440

67.50

29,700.00

26 Nov. 2020

745

65.31

48,652.50

27 Nov. 2020

425

65.58

27,872.00

30 Nov. 2020

410

65.77

26,965.00

01 Dec. 2020

540

64.70

34,939.00

02 Dec. 2020

10

63.00

630.00

Total:

105,420



7,283,864.00







In accordance with Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, information about the transactions is available on the Company"s website (www.draeger.com) in the Investor Relations section (www.draeger.com/en_corp/Investor-Relations/Share).

Lübeck, Germany, 2 December 2020

Executive Board



Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG, acting as the general partner of



Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Moislinger Allee 53-55



23558 Lübeck, Germany



www.draeger.com