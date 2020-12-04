DGAP-CMS: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

2020. december 03., csütörtök, 16:10







DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA


/ Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Purchase of own shares - final notice






Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information








03.12.2020 / 16:10



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Purchase of own shares - final notice


In the period 3 November 2020 to 2 December 2020 (inclusive) a total of 105,420 preferred shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA ("Dräger"). In accordance with Art. 5 (1) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, the start date of the buyback was announced for 1 October 2020.



The share buyback is completed.



The acquisition of the preferred shares served the purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee stock option program within the meaning of article 5, paragraph 2 (c) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. This program was extended by a one-time share gift program.



A bank mandated by Dräger conducted the buyback of the Dräger preference shares exclusively on a stock exchange.



In the period from 3 November 2020 to 2 December 2020, the daily number of preferred shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:



































































































Date Total number of shares bought back Weighted average share price (EUR) Aggregated volume

(EUR)
03 Nov. 2020 9,535 71.54 682,181.20
04 Nov. 2020 5,614 71.19 399,676.80
05 Nov. 2020 7,950 72.23 574,245.00
06 Nov. 2020 7,009 72.74 509,834.30
09 Nov. 2020 23,965 68.87 1,650,396.00
10 Nov. 2020 10,124 66.28 671,068.40
11 Nov. 2020 6,304 67.94 428,321.60
12 Nov. 2020 6,400 67.38 431,200.00
13 Nov. 2020 5,080 67.64 343,588.00
16 Nov. 2020 8,945 67.96 607,942.00
17 Nov. 2020 3,325 67.86 225,640.50
18 Nov. 2020 2,902 67.99 197,314.40
19 Nov. 2020 2,500 68.98 172,446.00
20 Nov. 2020 1,907 69.53 132,599.30
23 Nov. 2020 735 69.29 50,925.50
24 Nov. 2020 555 67.98 37,726.50
25 Nov. 2020 440 67.50 29,700.00
26 Nov. 2020 745 65.31 48,652.50
27 Nov. 2020 425 65.58 27,872.00
30 Nov. 2020 410 65.77 26,965.00
01 Dec. 2020 540 64.70 34,939.00
02 Dec. 2020 10 63.00 630.00
Total: 105,420   7,283,864.00

 



In accordance with Art. 5 (1) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, information about the transactions is available on the Company"s website (www.draeger.com) in the Investor Relations section (www.draeger.com/en_corp/Investor-Relations/Share).



Lübeck, Germany, 2 December 2020



Executive Board

Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG, acting as the general partner of

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA



Moislinger Allee 53-55

23558 Lübeck, Germany

www.draeger.com















03.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Moislinger Allee 53-55

23542 Lübeck

Germany
Internet: www.draeger.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1152692  03.12.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1152692&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum