DGAP-News: IuteCredit announces settlement and listing of EUR 10 million tap on existing 13% corporate bond 2019/2023
2020. december 03., csütörtök, 16:01
IuteCredit announces settlement and listing of EUR 10 million tap on existing 13% corporate bond 2019/2023
As a result of the tap, the total outstanding amount of the 13% corporate bonds of IuteCredit 2019/2023 (XS2033386603) is EUR 50 million.
Bankhaus Scheich Wertpapierspezialist AG served as co-applicant to the listing. Aalto Capital acts as financial advisor to IuteCredit Europe.
IuteCredit
Evelin Kanter, Group Chief Legal Officer (CLO)
IuteCredit - established in 2008 - is a leading European personal finance company. The Group is specialized in consumer credits via its 100% subsidiaries using equity and loan capital. IuteCredit serves customers currently in Moldova, Albania, North Macedonia, Bulgaria as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina.
IuteCredit"s loan products are unsecured consumer loans with maturities between 1 month and 36 months and car-secured loans with maturities up to 60 months.
The mission of IuteCredit is to create the extraordinary experience in personal finance by exceeding customers" expectations.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l.
|14, rue Edward Steichen
|2540 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|XS2033386603
|WKN:
|A2R5LG
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
|EQS News ID:
|1152682
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1152682 03.12.2020
