Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



E.ON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2020:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 24, 2021

Address: http://eon.com/geschaeftsbericht2020


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 24, 2021

Address: http://eon.com/annualreport2020













Language: English
Company: E.ON SE

Brüsseler Platz 1

45131 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.eon.com





 
