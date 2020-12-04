DGAP-AFR: E.ON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



E.ON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 11, 2021

Address: http://eon.com/halbjahresfinanzbericht-q2-2021


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 11, 2021

Address: http://eon.com/halfyearfinancialreport-q2-2021













Language: English
Company: E.ON SE

Brüsseler Platz 1

45131 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.eon.com





 
