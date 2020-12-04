DGAP-AFR: E.ON SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen
2020. december 03., csütörtök, 16:35
Hiermit gibt die E.ON SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:
Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres
Sprache: Deutsch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11.05.2021
Ort: http://eon.com/quartalsmitteilung-q1-2021
Sprache: Englisch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11.05.2021
Ort: http://eon.com/quarterlystatement-q1-2021
Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres
Sprache: Deutsch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10.11.2021
Ort: http://eon.com/quartalsmitteilung-q3-2021
Sprache: Englisch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10.11.2021
Ort: http://eon.com/quarterlystatement-q3-2021
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|E.ON SE
|Brüsseler Platz 1
|45131 Essen
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.eon.com
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1152710 03.12.2020
