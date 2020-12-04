DGAP-AFR: E.ON SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

E.ON SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen








03.12.2020 / 16:35



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die E.ON SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11.05.2021

Ort: http://eon.com/quartalsmitteilung-q1-2021


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11.05.2021

Ort: http://eon.com/quarterlystatement-q1-2021

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10.11.2021

Ort: http://eon.com/quartalsmitteilung-q3-2021


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10.11.2021

Ort: http://eon.com/quarterlystatement-q3-2021













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: E.ON SE

Brüsseler Platz 1

45131 Essen

Deutschland
Internet: www.eon.com





 
1152710  03.12.2020 



