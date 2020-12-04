DGAP-DD: KAP AG english

2020. december 04., péntek, 09:56















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








04.12.2020 / 09:54




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Marten
Last name(s): Julius-Meyer zu Starten

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

KAP AG


b) LEI

529900PL69Z32D8WH189 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006208408


b) Nature of the transaction

Subscription of shares in the context of a capital increase


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
13.87 EUR 100002.70 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
13.87 EUR 100002.70 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-03; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














04.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: KAP AG

Edelzeller Straße 44

36043 Fulda

Germany
Internet: www.kap.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



63816  04.12.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum