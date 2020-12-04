DGAP-NVR: Nordex SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2020. december 04., péntek, 10:46







DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Nordex SE


/ Total Voting Rights Announcement






Nordex SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








04.12.2020 / 10:46



Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer

Nordex SE

Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50

18059 Rostock

Germany

2. Type of capital measure










  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)  
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 03 Dec 2020

3. New total number of voting rights:


117,348,759














04.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Nordex SE

Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50

18059 Rostock

Germany
Internet: www.nordex-online.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1152837  04.12.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1152837&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum