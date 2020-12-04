DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG to enter SDAX
2020. december 04., péntek, 13:28
HENSOLDT AG to enter SDAX
Taufkirchen, December 4, 2020 - HENSOLDT AG ("HENSOLDT") will be listed in the SDAX, the Small-Cap-Index of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, starting at December 21, 2020 according to an announcement made by Deutsche Börse yesterday evening.
Thomas Mülller, CEO of HENSOLDT AG, said: "We are very excited to join the SDAX family only a few months after our IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The admission to the index is another great confirmation of our successful growth path. In addition, we are enhancing our visibility on the global capital markets and thus further strengthening our profile as a listed company."
Since its successful IPO on September 25, 2020 HENSOLDT"s shares have been traded on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol HAG, the German security number (WKN) HAG000 and the international security number (ISIN) DE000HAG0005.
SDAX consists of 70 shares in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange which ranks directly below the MDAX shares in terms of market capitalization and trading volume.
About HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT is a pioneer of technology and innovation in the field of defence and security electronics with more than 150 years of heritage from companies like Carl Zeiss, Airbus, Dornier, Messerschmitt and Telefunken. Based in Taufkirchen near Munich, the company is a German Champion with strategic leadership positions in the field of sensor solutions for defence and non-defence applications. HENSOLDT develops new products to combat a wide range of threats based on innovative approaches to data management, robotics and cyber security. With more than 5,500 employees, HENSOLDT generated revenue of EUR 1.11 billion in 2019.
HENSOLDT press contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HENSOLDT AG
|Willy-Messerschmitt-Straße 3
|82024 Taufkirchen
|Germany
|Phone:
|089 515 18 - 0
|E-mail:
|info@hensoldt.net
|Internet:
|www.hensoldt.net
|ISIN:
|DE000HAG0005
|WKN:
|HAG000
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|1152915
|Notierung vorgesehen / Designated to be listed;
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1152915 04.12.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]