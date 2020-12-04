Daimler AG





DE000A1PGWA5



DE000A169NB4



DE000A2DADM7

Notification pursuant to Section 50 para. 1 no. 1 lit. b) of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG)

Substitution of



DAIMLER AG



by



DAIMLER INTERNATIONAL FINANCE B.V.



as issuer of the following Notes (together, the "Notes")



which were issued under the

Daimler Euro Medium Term Note Programme (the "Programme"):

EUR 750,000,000 2.375 per cent. Notes due September 12, 2022



EUR 750,000,000 0.750 per cent. Notes due May 11, 2023



EUR 1,250,000,000 0.850 per cent. Notes due February 28, 2025

Daimler International Finance B.V., a wholly-owned direct subsidiary of Daimler AG whose registered office is situated at Ravenswade 4, 3439 LD Nieuwegein, The Netherlands, will replace Daimler AG, whose registered office is situated at Mercedesstraße 120, 70372 Stuttgart, Federal Republic of Germany, as issuer of the Notes (the "Substitution").

We draw to your attention and point out that:

1. Substitution

With effect as of December 9, 2020 (the "Substitution Date") Daimler International Finance B.V. will be substituted in place of Daimler AG as issuer in accordance with § 10 (Substitution) of the terms and conditions of each series of Notes:

2. Detailed Information about the Substitution





2.1 Daimler AG and Daimler International Finance B.V. have agreed that with effect as of the Substitution Date, Daimler International Finance B.V. shall be substituted in place of Daimler AG as the issuer and obligor in respect of the obligations of Daimler AG arising from the Notes.

2.2 In connection with the Substitution Daimler AG has unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed pursuant to a guarantee (the "Guarantee") dated December 4, 2020 in favour of the holders of the Notes the due and punctual payment of the principal of, and interest on, the Notes and any other amounts which may be payable under the Notes.

2.3 Holders of the Notes may receive copies of the Guarantee free of charge from the issuing agent appointed in connection with the Notes and should address any such request to the following address:

Citibank, N.A., London Branch



Citigroup Centre



Canada Square



Canary Wharf



London E14 5LB



United Kingdom



Attention: Paying Agent, Issuer Services

3. Substitution and Settlement of Due and Payable Notes





With effect from the Substitution Date:

3.1 Daimler International Finance B.V. shall be substituted in place of Daimler AG as the issuer and obligor in respect of the obligations arising from the Notes;

3.2 Daimler International Finance B.V. shall assume all obligations of Daimler AG in its capacity as issuer arising from the Notes;

3.3 Daimler AG shall be released from any obligations in its capacity as issuer arising from the Notes; and

3.4 Daimler AG shall assume all obligations in its capacity as guarantor arising from the Guarantee.

4. Any correspondence in relation to the Notes on or after the Substitution Date should be addressed solely to Daimler International Finance B.V. at the address set out above.





This notice is written in the German language and provided with an English language translation. The German text shall be binding and prevailing. The English language translation shall be non-binding.



