DGAP-Adhoc: CPI Property Group - Changes to the Board of Directors
2020. december 06., vasárnap, 23:06
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Personnel
Ad-Hoc News. Disclosure of Inside Information pursuant to Art 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Luxembourg, 6 December 2020
CPI Property Group - Changes to the Board of Directors
CPI Property Group ("CPIPG"), the leading owner of real estate in Berlin, Prague and Warsaw hereby announces changes to CPIPG"s board of directors.
Effective today, Radovan Vitek and Marie Vitek resigned from the board of directors and Jonathan Lewis has been co-opted to the board of directors.
Mr. Lewis is an independent real estate consultant who practised for 40 years as a solicitor, most recently as a partner at international law firm CMS.
CPIPG"s board now consists of three independent directors (Edward Hughes, Omar Sattar, and Jonathan Lewis) and four members of management (Martin Nemecek, Tomas Salajka, Philippe Magistretti, and Oliver Schlink).
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
For further information please contact:
INVESTORS
CPI PROPERTY GROUP
David Greenbaum
Chief Financial Officer
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com
CPI PROPERTY GROUP
Joe Weaver
Director of Capital Markets
j.weaver@cpipg.com
MEDIA/PR
Kirchhoff Consult AG
Andreas Friedemann
Borselstraße 20
22765 Hamburg
T +49 40 60 91 86 50
F +49 40 60 91 86 60
E andreas.friedemann@kirchhoff.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|40, rue de la Vallée
|L-2661 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 264 767 1
|Fax:
|+352 264 767 67
|E-mail:
|contact@cpipg.com
|Internet:
|www.cpipg.com
|ISIN:
|LU0251710041
|WKN:
|A0JL4D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1153077
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1153077 06-Dec-2020 CET/CEST
