Corporate news

TubeSolar AG: Upgrade to the quality segment primary market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange and inclusion in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange

- Increased visibility and improved access to international investors



- Inclusion in continuous XETRA trading





Augsburg, December 7, 2020 - Less than a year after the initial listing on the Open Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange on February 14, 2020, the shares of TubeSolar AG (ISIN DE000A2PXQD4) will be included in the quality segment of the Open Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, the primary market, as of today. At the same time, the shares will be included today in m:access, the medium-sized company segment of the Munich Stock Exchange. Inclusion in the Quotation Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the start of trading on the Tradegate Exchange will take place shortly. The TubeSolar shares will then also be continuously tradable on XETRA. Designated sponsoring will be assumed by mwb fairtrade AG.

TubeSolar AG is convinced that this will significantly strengthen the external image of the company and at the same time ensure a significantly improved tradability of the shares. In addition, the upgrade facilitates access to international investors, also in the context of the current capital increase, as well as the further diversification of the shareholder base.

The rise to a higher stock market segment is in line with TubeSolar"s growth strategy and underpins its efforts to establish itself as an innovative technology leader for agro-photovoltaic systems in the field of renewable energies.

In the course of the current capital increase, the share capital of TubeSolar AG will be increased by a nominal amount of up to EUR 1,000,000 to up to EUR 11,000,000. Shareholders will be offered the up to 1,000,000 new shares for subscription at a ratio of 10 (existing shares) to 1 (new share) at a subscription price of EUR 6.00 per new share. The two-week subscription period begins on Tuesday, 8 December and runs until 22 December 2020 inclusive. Immediately thereafter, the unsubscribed shares will be offered to institutional and qualified investors by way of a private placement. The major shareholder of TubeSolar AG guarantees the capital increase in full. The proceeds from the capital increase will be used in particular to finance the development of highly automated production and the further growth of TubeSolar AG, including a possible acquisition of an equity interest.

Reiner Egner, CEO of TubeSolar AG: "The listing in the primary market underlines our success to date and will support our growth ambitions. With its patented photovoltaic thin-film tubes, TubeSolar offers a technology that opens up additional areas of application compared to conventional solar modules and is intended to be used in the agricultural sector in particular to span agricultural production areas. The upcoming inclusion in XETRA trading on the German stock exchange will also make the TubeSolar share more attractive for institutional and international investors. In this context, we look forward to further intensifying our capital market activities in the future and expanding our shareholder base. "

As a spin-off, TubeSolar AG has taken over the laboratory production of OSRAM/LEDVANCE in Augsburg and acquired the patents of LEDVANCE and Dr. Vesselinka Petrova-Koch. TubeSolar AG has been using this patented technology since 2019 to develop and manufacture photovoltaic thin-film tubes that are assembled into modules and whose properties open up additional applications in solar power generation compared to conventional solar modules. The technology is to be used primarily in the agricultural sector and will span agricultural production areas. Over the next few years, it is planned to expand production in Augsburg to an annual production capacity of 250 MW.

