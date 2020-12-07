Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014



Share buyback - 82nd Interim Reporting





In the time period from 30 November 2020 until and including 6 December 2020, a number of 12,400 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 3 December 2018, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 3 December 2018.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase

Aggregated volume in shares

Weighted average price

30/11/2020

2,500

112.91915

01/12/2020

2,500

113.10457

02/12/2020

2,400

112.95339

03/12/2020

2,500

112.38326

04/12/2020

2,500

112.60062



The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 3 December 2018 until and including 6 December 2020 amounts to 28,500,716 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 7 December 2020

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft



The Managing Board