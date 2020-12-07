





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Axel

Last name(s):

Kaufmann



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Nemetschek SE





b) LEI

529900R0S2IX1S358J38



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006452907





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

57.35 EUR





5620.30 EUR



57.40 EUR





10619.00 EUR



57.45 EUR





12466.65 EUR



57.45 EUR





5745.00 EUR



57.50 EUR





12592.50 EUR



57.55 EUR





10416.55 EUR



57.55 EUR





13409.15 EUR



57.60 EUR





15379.20 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

57.4989 EUR





86248.3500 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-04; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



