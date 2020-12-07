DGAP-DD: Nemetschek SE english

2020. december 07., hétfő, 12:39















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








07.12.2020 / 12:38




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Axel
Last name(s): Kaufmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Nemetschek SE


b) LEI

529900R0S2IX1S358J38 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006452907


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)










































Price(s) Volume(s)
57.35 EUR 5620.30 EUR
57.40 EUR 10619.00 EUR
57.45 EUR 12466.65 EUR
57.45 EUR 5745.00 EUR
57.50 EUR 12592.50 EUR
57.55 EUR 10416.55 EUR
57.55 EUR 13409.15 EUR
57.60 EUR 15379.20 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
57.4989 EUR 86248.3500 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-04; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














07.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Nemetschek SE

Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1

81829 München

Germany
Internet: www.nemetschek.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



63821  07.12.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum