Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014



Share buyback - 10th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 30 November 2020 until and including 06 December 2020, a number of 300,369 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Energy AG; on 9 September 2020, Siemens Energy AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 28 September 2020.



Shares were bought back as follows:





















Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price
30.11.2020 59,750 25.0890
01.12.2020 59,530 25.1909
02.12.2020 60,550 24.7714
03.12.2020 60,099 24.7242
04.12.2020 60,440 24.8087

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Energy AG (www.siemens-energy.com/sharebuyback).



The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 28 September 2020 until and including 06 December 2020 amounts to 13,642,273 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Energy AG is carried out by an institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Energy AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Munich, 07 December 2020



Siemens Energy AG



The Executive Board















