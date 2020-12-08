DGAP-CMS: Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information
2020. december 07., hétfő, 16:34
Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 10th Interim Reporting
In the time period from 30 November 2020 until and including 06 December 2020, a number of 300,369 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Energy AG; on 9 September 2020, Siemens Energy AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 28 September 2020.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Energy AG (www.siemens-energy.com/sharebuyback).
The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 28 September 2020 until and including 06 December 2020 amounts to 13,642,273 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Energy AG is carried out by an institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Energy AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 07 December 2020
Siemens Energy AG
The Executive Board
Language:
|English
Company:
|Siemens Energy AG
|Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
|81739 Munich
|Germany
Internet:
|www.siemens-energy.com
1153336 07.12.2020
