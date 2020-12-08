DGAP-CMS: ad pepper media International N.V.: Release of a capital market information
2020. december 07., hétfő, 17:10
ad pepper media International N.V. commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of 19 October 2020 in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052.
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since 19 October 2020 up to, and including, 4 December 2020 amounts to 174,372.
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art, 2 Para, 3 Delegated Regulation (EC) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of ad pepper media International N.V. under the section Investor Relations (https://adpeppergroup.com/en/company-shares/#share-buybacks).
