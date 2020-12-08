





Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

Daimler AG

Street:

Mercedesstrasse 120

Postal code:

70372

City:

Stuttgart

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900R27DL06UVNT076



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.

City of registered office, country: Paris, France



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

01 Dec 2020



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

0.24 %

4.82 %

5.05 %

1069837447

Previous notification

0 %

0 %

0 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0007100000

2520461

0

0.24 %

0.00 %

Total

2520461

0.24 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right to recall lent securities

N/A

N/A

1367927

0.13 %

Listed Call Options

18.12.2020-16.12.2022

Until 18.12.2020-16.12.2022

8337300

0.78 %

Listed Call Options

18.06.2021-17.12.2021

18.06.2021-17.12.2021

525000

0.05 %

OTC Call Options

23.03.2021-16.12.2022

Until 23.03.2021-16.12.2022

110000

0.01 %

OTC Call Options

18.06.2021-17.12.2021

18.06.2021-17.12.2021

53569

0.01 %

Certificates

18.12.2020-13.03.2023

18.12.2020-13.03.2023

520979

0.05 %





Total

10914775

1.02 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Equity Linked Swap on Basket

15.01.2021-17.08.2021

15.01.2021-17.08.2021

Cash

2794604

0.26 %

OTC Call Options on Basket

03.01.2033

Until 03.01.2033

Cash

6727684

0.63 %

OTC Call Options on Basket

03.01.2025

03.01.2025

Cash

398

0 %

Certificates

30.12.2030-03.01.2033

Until 30.12.2030-03.01.2033

Cash

310181

0.03 %

Certificates

08.01.2021

08.01.2021

Cash

960

0 %

Contracts for Difference

N/A

N/A

Cash

648995

0.06 %

Futures

18.12.2020-19.03.2021

18.12.2020-19.03.2021

Cash

1650000

0.15 %

Euro Medium Term Note

10.05.2022-31.12.2027

Until 10.05.2022-31.12.2027

Cash

14110

0 %

Note with Warrant Unit

17.12.2021

17.12.2021

Cash

11857

0 %

OTC Call Options

18.12.2020-17.12.2021

18.12.2020-17.12.2021

Cash

593418

0.06 %

OTC Call Options

16.12.2020-03.01.2033

Until 16.12.2020-03.01.2033

Cash

3102300

0.29 %

OTC Put Options

18.12.2020-03.01.2033

Until 18.12.2020-03.01.2033

Cash

179061

0.02 %

OTC Put Options

18.12.2020-02.09.2021

18.12.2020-02.09.2021

Cash

8602826

0.80 %

OTC Put Options

18.06.2021

18.06.2021

Physical

9457

0 %

Listed Put Options

18.12.2020-17.12.2021

18.12.2020-17.12.2021

Physical

1125000

0.11 %

Listed Put Options

18.12.2020-16.12.2022

Until 18.12.2020-16.12.2022

Physical

4654500

0.44 %

Listed Call Warrants

18.12.2020-03.01.2025

18.12.2020-03.01.2025

Cash

561511

0.05 %

Listed Call Warrants

16.12.2020-03.01.2033

Until 16.12.2020-03.01.2033

Cash

9398439

0.88 %

Listed Put Warrants

18.12.2020-18.06.2021

18.12.2020-18.06.2021

Cash

52826

0 %

Listed Put Warrants

18.12.2020-03.01.2033

Until 18.12.2020-03.01.2033

Cash

179063

0.02 %







Total

40617190

3.80 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Société Générale S.A.

%

%

%

Société Générale Effekten GmbH

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Société Générale S.A.

%

%

%

Généfinance S.A.

%

%

%

Sogéparticipations S.A.

%

%

%

Société Générale Luxembourg

%

%

%

SG Issuer S.A.

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

04 Dec 2020



