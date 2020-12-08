DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaSecond fiscal quarter better than expected according to preliminary data; HELLA raises forecast for the full year.
2020. december 07., hétfő, 19:09
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Change in Forecast
Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Second fiscal quarter better than expected according to preliminary data; HELLA raises forecast for the full year.
- Currency- and portfolio-adjusted group sales of around EUR 1.8 billion in the second quarter (first half of fiscal year 2020/2021: EUR 3.2 billion)
- EBIT margin in the second quarter at 12.1 percent (first half of fiscal year 2020/2021: 8.7 percent)
- Despite high market uncertainties in the second half-year, forecast for the full financial year 2020/2021 raised in light of business development to date
Lippstadt, 7 December 2020. In the second quarter (1 September to 30 November 2020, the global automotive supplier HELLA (WKN: A13SX2 / ISIN: DE000A13SX22) performed better than expected at the beginning of the fiscal year. Based on preliminary data, compared to the second quarter of the previous fiscal year, the currency- and portfolio-adjusted sales increased by 4.4 percent to around EUR 1.8 billion (previous year: EUR 1.7 billion). As a result of the faster market recovery and the consistent cost management approach of HELLA, the adjusted EBIT margin increased to 12.1 percent in the same period (previous year: 8.3 percent). Hence, the positive business development from the first quarter continues. Based on preliminary data for the first half of the fiscal year, sales adjusted for currency and portfolio effects amount to around EUR 3.2 billion (previous year: EUR 3.2 billion), and the adjusted EBIT margin amounts to 8.7 percent (previous year: 7.8 percent).
Given the development of the business to date and the current market outlook, HELLA has raised its forecast for the full financial year 2020/2021 (1 June 2020 to 31 May 2021). The Company now expects currency- and portfolio-adjusted sales in the range of around EUR 6.1 to 6.6 billion (previously: EUR 5.6 to 6.1 billion) and an adjusted EBIT margin in the range of around 6.0 to 8.0 percent (previously: 4.0 to 6.0 percent). Added to this is the expected income of approximately EUR 100 million before taxes from the sale of the camera software business to Car.Software Org of Volkswagen, which was initiated in September. The adjustment of the company"s forecast is also based on the assumption that there will be no further COVID-19 lockdowns that have a material impact on HELLA"s business.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rixbecker Str. 75
|59552 Lippstadt
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2941 38-7125
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2941 38-6647
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relations@hella.com
|Internet:
|www.hella.de/ir
|ISIN:
|DE000A13SX22
|WKN:
|A13SX2
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1153392
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1153392 07-Dec-2020 CET/CEST
