DGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Raised EBITDA and FOCF forecast for fiscal year 2020
2020. december 08., kedd, 19:02
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Covestro AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Covestro raises its forecast for EBITDA and Free Operating Cash Flow (FOCF) in fiscal year 2020 as a consequence of a better than expected business development in the fourth quarter 2020. The new expectation exceeds the previously provided financial forecast as well as current capital market expectations.
Capital market expectations are based on the average values of latest consensus estimates of financial analysts, published by Vara Research on November 16, 2020.
Covestro adjusts its forecast for fiscal year 2020 as follows:
The 2020 annual report will be published on February 23, 2021.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Covestro AG
|Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
|51373 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 214 60095098
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 214 60097002
|E-mail:
|ronald.koehler@covestro.com
|Internet:
|www.covestro.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006062144
|WKN:
|606214
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1153743
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1153743 08-Dec-2020 CET/CEST
