BayWa AG: Energy Infrastructure Partners investiert EUR 530 Mio. in BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH im Rahmen einer Kapitalerhöhung





08.12.2020 / 20:06 CET/CEST





München, 8. Dezember 2020



Die BayWa AG und von Energy Infrastructure Partners AG (vormals: Credit Suisse Energy Infrastructure Partners AG) ("EIP") beratene Fonds haben heute bindende Verträge über eine Investition durch die Fonds in Höhe von EUR 530 Mio. in die BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH ("BayWa r.e.") abgeschlossen.



BayWa r.e. ist bislang eine 100%-ige Tochtergesellschaft der BayWa AG. Die von EIP beratenen Fonds werden sich im Rahmen einer Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlage mit 49 % an der BayWa r.e. beteiligen und eine Eigenkapitaleinlage in die BayWa r.e. in Höhe von EUR 530 Mio. erbringen.



Die Durchführung der Kapitalerhöhung und der Investition steht noch unter dem Vorbehalt der Erteilung üblicher regulatorischer Freigaben.



