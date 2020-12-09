DGAP-Adhoc: BayWa AG: Energy Infrastructure Partners investiert EUR 530 Mio. in BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH im Rahmen einer Kapitalerhöhung
BayWa AG: Energy Infrastructure Partners investiert EUR 530 Mio. in BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH im Rahmen einer Kapitalerhöhung
München, 8. Dezember 2020
Die BayWa AG und von Energy Infrastructure Partners AG (vormals: Credit Suisse Energy Infrastructure Partners AG) ("EIP") beratene Fonds haben heute bindende Verträge über eine Investition durch die Fonds in Höhe von EUR 530 Mio. in die BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH ("BayWa r.e.") abgeschlossen.
BayWa r.e. ist bislang eine 100%-ige Tochtergesellschaft der BayWa AG. Die von EIP beratenen Fonds werden sich im Rahmen einer Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlage mit 49 % an der BayWa r.e. beteiligen und eine Eigenkapitaleinlage in die BayWa r.e. in Höhe von EUR 530 Mio. erbringen.
Die Durchführung der Kapitalerhöhung und der Investition steht noch unter dem Vorbehalt der Erteilung üblicher regulatorischer Freigaben.
BayWa Aktiengesellschaft, Arabellastraße 4, 81925 München, www.baywa.de
Jenny Levié, BayWa AG, Leiterin PR/Corporate Communications/Public Affairs,
Tel. 0 89/92 22-36 80, Fax 0 89/92 12-36 80,
E-Mail: jenny.levie@baywa.de
|Deutsch
|BayWa AG
|Arabellastraße 4
|81925 München
|Deutschland
|+49 (0)89/ 9222-3691
|+49 (0)89/ 9212-3680
|jenny.levie@baywa.de
|www.baywa.de
|DE0005194062, DE0005194005,
|519406, 519400,
|SDAX
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), München; Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|1153765
1153765 08.12.2020 CET/CEST
