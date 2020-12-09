DGAP-Adhoc: BayWa AG: Energy Infrastructure Partners invests EUR 530 million in BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH by way of capital increase
2020. december 08., kedd, 20:06
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BayWa AG: Energy Infrastructure Partners invests EUR 530 million in BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH by way of capital increase
BayWa Aktiengesellschaft
Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Art. 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Munich, 8 December 2020
Today, BayWa AG and funds advised by Energy Infrastructure Partners AG (formerly: Credit Suisse Energy Infrastructure Partners AG) ("EIP") entered into binding agreements on an investment by the funds in BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH ("BayWa r.e.") in an amount of EUR 530 million.
Until now, BayWa r.e. has been a wholly-owned subsidiary of BayWa AG. The funds advised by EIP will subscribe a 49% stake in BayWa r.e. in a capital increase against cash contribution and make an equity contribution into BayWa r.e. in the amount of EUR 530 million.
The implementation of the capital increase and the investment is still subject to the issuance of customary regulatory clearances.
BayWa AG
BayWa Aktiengesellschaft, Arabellastrasse 4, 81925 Munich, Germany, www.baywa.de
Contact:
Jenny Levié, BayWa AG, Head of PR/Corporate Communications/Public Affairs,
tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-36 80, Fax +49 (0)89/92 12-36 80,
e-mail: jenny.levie@baywa.de
