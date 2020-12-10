DGAP-Adhoc: Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Supervisory Board Appoints Christian Hartel as the Company"s Future CEO
2020. december 09., szerda, 18:06
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wacker Chemie AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Disclosure of Insider Information as per
Wacker Chemie AG / Personnel decisions
WACKER Supervisory Board Appoints Christian Hartel as the Company"s Future CEO
Munich, December 9, 2020, 17.30 p.m. CET - At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Wacker Chemie AG made key personnel decisions to ensure long-term continuity in the management of the Company.
Rudolf Staudigl, President & CEO of the Executive Board of Wacker Chemie AG, will retire at the end of the next Annual Shareholders" Meeting, scheduled for May 12, 2021.
The Supervisory Board has appointed Christian Hartel, an Executive Board member since 2015, to succeed Staudigl as of the same date.
Angela Wörl will simultaneously take up Hartel"s position as Personnel Director on the Group"s Executive Board. Wörl is currently head of WACKER"s Human Resources corporate department. Her Executive Board contract is set to run for three years.
ISIN: DE000WCH8881
Disclaimer
This document includes supplemental financial measures (not clearly defined in the applicable financial reporting framework) that are or may be alternative performance measures (APM). These supplemental financial measures should not be viewed in isolation or as alternatives to measures of WACKER"s net assets and financial positions or results of operations as presented in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework in its Consolidated Financial Statements. Other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may calculate them differently. Explanations of financial measures used can be found in the Annual Report 2019 of Wacker Chemie AG which is available for download under www.wacker.com.
