Wacker Chemie AG / Personnel decisions



WACKER Supervisory Board Appoints Christian Hartel as the Company"s Future CEO



Munich, December 9, 2020, 17.30 p.m. CET - At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Wacker Chemie AG made key personnel decisions to ensure long-term continuity in the management of the Company.



Rudolf Staudigl, President & CEO of the Executive Board of Wacker Chemie AG, will retire at the end of the next Annual Shareholders" Meeting, scheduled for May 12, 2021.



The Supervisory Board has appointed Christian Hartel, an Executive Board member since 2015, to succeed Staudigl as of the same date.



Angela Wörl will simultaneously take up Hartel"s position as Personnel Director on the Group"s Executive Board. Wörl is currently head of WACKER"s Human Resources corporate department. Her Executive Board contract is set to run for three years.







