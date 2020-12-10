DGAP-DD: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Eckart
Last name(s): Pech

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Managing director of the general partner of the issuer



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

529900CUXZGOCJZR7O57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A288904


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
74.7000 EUR 74700.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
74.7000 EUR 74700.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-09; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra, Frankfurt
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

Maria Trost 21

56070 Koblenz

Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com





 
63883  09.12.2020 


