DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE increases its full year 2020 guidance and provides first indicative outlook for full year 2021
2020. december 09., szerda, 21:48
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HelloFresh SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation - MAR)
HelloFresh SE increases its full year 2020 guidance and provides first indicative outlook for full year 2021
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): DE000A161408
Berlin, 9 December 2020 - HelloFresh SE ("Company") has experienced continued exceptionally strong demand across most markets, partly influenced by the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related lock-down measures. As a consequence, the Company increases its full year 2020 revenue growth guidance for the HelloFresh Group on a constant currency basis from previously between 95% and 105% to now between 107% and 112%. The corresponding Euro-reported 2020 revenue growth for the HelloFresh Group would be at current exchange rates approx. 4% points lower, i.e. would amount to between approx. 103% and 108%. The arithmetic average of published broker estimates for Euro-reported revenue growth of the HelloFresh Group as of 9 December 2020 amounts to 98%. The Company also increases its full year 2020 adjusted EBITDA ("AEBITDA") margin guidance for the HelloFresh Group from previously between 11.25% and 12.75% to now between 12.5% and 13.5% (arithmetic average of published broker estimates as of 9 December 2020: 11.9%).
For the full year 2021 the Company indicatively expects revenue growth for the HelloFresh Group on a constant currency basis between 20% and 25% and an AEBITDA margin for the HelloFresh Group between 9% and 12%. This outlook takes the expected financial impact of the acquisition of Factor75, Inc. into consideration which was announced on 23 November 2020. As disclosed on 23 November 2020, closing of this acquisition is subject to customary conditions precedent. This outlook should be considered as first indicative outlook for the full year 2021 which is based on the Company"s current preliminary plans and assumptions for 2021.
Regarding the definition of the alternative performance measure AEBITDA the Company refers to the corresponding definition in its Annual Report 2019, which has been published on the Company"s website.
Legal Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company, the HelloFresh Group or the industry in which the HelloFresh Group operates. These statements may be identified by words such as "will", "expect", "belief", "estimate", "plan", "target" or "forecast" and similar expressions, or by their context. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding: strategies, outlook and growth prospects; future plans and potential for future growth; growth of products and services in new markets; industry trends; and the impact of regulatory initiatives. These statements are made on the basis of current knowledge and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, developments or events to differ materially from those described in these statements, and neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this document or the underlying assumptions. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements.
Language:
English
Company:
HelloFresh SE
|Saarbrücker Straße 37a
|10405 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@hellofresh.com
|Internet:
|www.hellofreshgroup.com
ISIN:
DE000A161408
|WKN:
|A16140
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1154150
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1154150 09-Dec-2020 CET/CEST
