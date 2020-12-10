DGAP-Ad-hoc: HelloFresh SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast





HelloFresh SE increases its full year 2020 guidance and provides first indicative outlook for full year 2021

Berlin, 9 December 2020 - HelloFresh SE ("Company") has experienced continued exceptionally strong demand across most markets, partly influenced by the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related lock-down measures. As a consequence, the Company increases its full year 2020 revenue growth guidance for the HelloFresh Group on a constant currency basis from previously between 95% and 105% to now between 107% and 112%. The corresponding Euro-reported 2020 revenue growth for the HelloFresh Group would be at current exchange rates approx. 4% points lower, i.e. would amount to between approx. 103% and 108%. The arithmetic average of published broker estimates for Euro-reported revenue growth of the HelloFresh Group as of 9 December 2020 amounts to 98%. The Company also increases its full year 2020 adjusted EBITDA ("AEBITDA") margin guidance for the HelloFresh Group from previously between 11.25% and 12.75% to now between 12.5% and 13.5% (arithmetic average of published broker estimates as of 9 December 2020: 11.9%).

For the full year 2021 the Company indicatively expects revenue growth for the HelloFresh Group on a constant currency basis between 20% and 25% and an AEBITDA margin for the HelloFresh Group between 9% and 12%. This outlook takes the expected financial impact of the acquisition of Factor75, Inc. into consideration which was announced on 23 November 2020. As disclosed on 23 November 2020, closing of this acquisition is subject to customary conditions precedent. This outlook should be considered as first indicative outlook for the full year 2021 which is based on the Company"s current preliminary plans and assumptions for 2021.

Regarding the definition of the alternative performance measure AEBITDA the Company refers to the corresponding definition in its Annual Report 2019, which has been published on the Company"s website.

