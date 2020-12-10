DGAP-Adhoc: Wacker Chemie AG: WACKER Intends to Sell Its Stake in Siltronic to GlobalWafers
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wacker Chemie AG / Key word(s): Investment/Disposal
Disclosure of Insider Information as per Article 17 of MAR
Wacker Chemie AG / Shareholding / Sale
WACKER Intends to Sell Its Stake in Siltronic to GlobalWafers
Munich, December 9, 2020, 21.50 p.m. CET - The Supervisory Board of Wacker Chemie AG approved today the conclusion of an irrevocable undertaking with GlobalWafers Co., Ltd., a company based in Taiwan. Under this agreement, WACKER irrevocably undertakes to transfer its entire stake in Siltronic AG - accounting for some 30.8 percent - to GlobalWafers as part of a voluntary takeover bid that GlobalWafers will submit to Siltronic shareholders. The undertaking was signed after the Supervisory Board meeting. The offer price will be €125 per share and the minimum acceptance threshold of the takeover bid 65 percent. The takeover bid by GlobalWafers will be subject to competition law clearances and further regulatory approvals.
Wacker Chemie AG
This document includes supplemental financial measures (not clearly defined in the applicable financial reporting framework) that are or may be alternative performance measures (APM). These supplemental financial measures should not be viewed in isolation or as alternatives to measures of WACKER"s net assets and financial positions or results of operations as presented in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework in its Consolidated Financial Statements. Other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may calculate them differently. Explanations of financial measures used can be found in the Annual Report 2019 of Wacker Chemie AG which is available for download under www.wacker.com.
