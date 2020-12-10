DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V. again lifts forecast for financial year 2020
2020. december 10., csütörtök, 09:19
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Change in Forecast
ad pepper media International N.V. again lifts forecast for financial year 2020
Based on the preliminary results of ad pepper media International N.V. ("ad pepper" or the "Company") in the month of November, the executive board revisited its expectations for the full year 2020 today.
ad pepper"s strong business performance achieved at the end of the third quarter continued in the fourth quarter. In the period from October to November, which includes important eCommerce trading days such as Singles Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, revenue was again well above the corresponding figure for the previous year. The Company anticipates sustained strong demand for its performance marketing solutions in the month of December, with further impetus from the Christmas shopping season.
The board therefore now expects gross sales between EUR 95 and EUR 100 million for financial year 2020, with revenue of approx. EUR 25 million. Our new earnings forecast implies EBITDA in the order of approx. EUR 6.3 million (previous forecast: EUR 5.5 million).
The annual financial statements for 2020 will be published on 25 March 2021.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ad pepper media International N.V.
|Frankenstrasse 150 C
|90461 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 911 9290570
|Fax:
|+49 911 929057-157
|E-mail:
|ir@adpepper.com
|Internet:
|www.adpeppergroup.com
|ISIN:
|NL0000238145
|WKN:
|940883
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1154183
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1154183 10-Dec-2020 CET/CEST
