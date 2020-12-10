DGAP-PVR: METRO AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10.12.2020 / 15:16



Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: METRO AG
Street: Metro-Straße 1
Postal code: 40235
City: Dusseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299006EQ03K3SSUYS12

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Credit Suisse Group AG
City of registered office, country: Zürich, Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

02 Dec 2020

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.32 % 2.56 % 4.88 % 360121736
Previous notification 3.90 % 0.95 % 4.86 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)





















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000BFB0019 0 243627 0.00 % 0.07 %
DE000BFB0V12 0 8110038 0.00 % 2.25 %
Total 8353665 2.32 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Lent Securities (right to recall) undetermined at any time 9187670 2.55 %
    Total 9187670 2.55 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Swap
from 21.09.2021 to 28.02.2022 Cash compensation 41956 0.01 %
      Total 41956 0.01 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

















































































Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Credit Suisse Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse International % % %
- % % %
Credit Suisse Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse Investments (UK) % % %
Credit Suisse Investment Holdings (UK) % % %
Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited % % %
- % % %
Credit Suisse Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG, Dublin Branch % % %
- % % %
Credit Suisse Group AG % % %
Credit Suisse AG % % %
Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd % % %
Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Services (Schweiz) Holding AG % % %
Credit Suisse Funds AG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 


Date

08 Dec 2020














Language: English
Company: METRO AG

Metro-Straße 1

40235 Dusseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.metroag.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1153901  10.12.2020 



