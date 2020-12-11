DGAP-Ad-hoc: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase





10-Dec-2020 / 17:46 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of Inside Information according to Article 17 MAR

MagForce AG Launches Capital Increase with Exclusion of Subscription Rights from Authorized Capital

NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN THE USA OR IN OR INTO CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Berlin, December 10, 2020 - The Management Board of MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, XETRA: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5) resolved today with the approval of the Supervisory Board to increase the Company"s share capital by up to approximately 6 per cent against cash contributions (the "Capital Increase"). The Capital Increase shall be implemented by way of issuance of new ordinary bearer shares with no-par value (Stückaktien), each with a notional value of EUR 1.00 (the "New Shares"), in partial exercise of authorized capital and under exclusion of shareholders" subscription rights.

The New Shares will be offered for purchase exclusively to institutional and qualified investors in a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding to be launched immediately following this announcement. With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board will determine and thereafter announce the number of New Shares and the placement price, together with the final gross proceeds, following the conclusion of the accelerated bookbuilding process, which is expected to occur on 10 December 2020.

The New Shares will carry the same rights as the existing shares (including dividend rights for the fiscal year 2020) and are to be included in trading on the European SME Growth Market "Scale" of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without a prospectus. The inclusion in trading and delivery of the new shares is expected to take place on or around 16 December 2020.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Capital Increase to further implement its growth strategy and to strengthen the balance sheet. Hauck & Aufhäuser is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner in the Capital Increase.

- End of Inside Information -

Disclaimer

This Ad hoc announcement may contain forward-looking statements that are based on current estimates and projections of the management of the Company, which may prove to be incorrect or incorrect. The Company assumes no liability whatsoever for forward-looking statements and assumes no responsibility to revise or correct any forward-looking statements in the future. Recipients of this release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, or part of an offer, or solicitation of an offer, to purchase or subscribe for any securities. There will be no public offering of the securities referred to herein in connection with the offer. No prospectus is being prepared in connection with the offering of the securities referred to herein. The securities may not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would result in an obligation to prepare a prospectus or similar offering document. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or the laws of any state within the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration requirements. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States.



Contact:



Barbara von Frankenberg



MagForce AG, Max-Planck-Straße 3, 12489 Berlin



Vice President



Communications & Investor Relations



T +49-30-308380-77



E-Mail: bfrankenberg@magforce.com