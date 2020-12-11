





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

APM Media GmbH & Co. KG



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Udo

Last name(s):

Müller

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA





b) LEI

529900MBF3N1ATE55378



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007493991





b) Nature of the transaction

Contribution of 9,063,100 shares in Ströer SE & Co. KGaA by Udo Müller into APM Media GmbH & Co. KG





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.00 EUR





0.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0.00 EUR





0.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-08; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



