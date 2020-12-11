DGAP-Adhoc: CENTROTEC SE: Year-end rally leads to increase of annual forecast 2020
2020. december 10., csütörtök, 20:23
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Centrotec SE / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Change in Forecast
Brilon, December 10, 2020: Based on the now available, provisional figures for November 2020 and the development of the turnover in December, so far, CENTROTEC SE now anticipates full-year revenues in the order of EUR 710 million to 715 million (previous forecast EUR 690 million to 710 million). The operating result EBIT is expected in the range of EUR 48 million to 50 million (previous forecast EUR 43 million to 46 million).
