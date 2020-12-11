DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: S&P affirms GRENKE AG ratings BBB+/A-2 and removes from CreditWatch negative

2020. december 11., péntek, 07:44







DGAP-News: GRENKE AG


/ Key word(s): Rating






GRENKE AG: S&P affirms GRENKE AG ratings BBB+/A-2 and removes from CreditWatch negative








11.12.2020 / 07:44




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



S&P affirms GRENKE AG ratings BBB+/A-2 and removes from CreditWatch negative



Baden-Baden, December 11, 2020: GRENKE AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, reports on Standard & Poor"s yesterday"s rating action. S&P Global Ratings affirmed its "BBB+/A-2" long- and short-term issuer credit ratings and all related issue ratings on GRENKE AG and its debt and removed them from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on September 17, 2020. S&P"s outlook on the long term rating is negative. Please see the latest S&P reports on GRENKE AG at https://www.grenke.com/investor-relations/debt-capital



For further information, please contact:



GRENKE AG

Team Investor Relations

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Phone: +49 7221 5007-204

Email: investor@grenke.de

Website: www.grenke.de



Press contact

Stefan Wichmann

Executive Communications Consulting

Alfred-Bierwirth-Weg 2

D-53572 Unkel (near Bonn)

Phone: +49 22 24 98 77 98

Email: presse@grenke.de

Mobile: +49 (0) 171 20 20 300

About GRENKE


The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE"s products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE"s activities.



Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Company operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,700 staff worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).















11.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7221 50 07-204
Fax: +49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
E-mail: investor@grenke.de
Internet: www.grenke.de
ISIN: DE000A161N30
WKN: A161N3
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1154518





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1154518  11.12.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1154518&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum