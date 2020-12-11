



DGAP-News: All for One Group SE





/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend













All for One Group SE: Final figures for financial year 2019/20 // Robust growth in the cloud // Dividend proposal remains at EUR 1.20 per share

















11.12.2020 / 09:29









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





All for One Group SE - Final figures for financial year 2019/20 // Robust growth in the cloud // Dividend proposal remains at EUR 1.20 per share

- Sales: EUR 355.4 million (down 1% year on year)

- Cloud services & support revenues: EUR 77.1 million (up 9% year on year)

- Ratio of recurring revenues to total sales increases to 52% (prior year: 49%)

- License sales: EUR 25.5 million (down 38% year on year)

- Result for the period: EUR 13.1 million (up 28% year on year)

- Dividend proposal: EUR 1.20 per share

- Strong pipeline for new CONVERSION/4 subscription model for migrating to SAP S/4HANA

- New customer loyalty programme EDGE/4

Filderstadt, 11 December 2020 - Following the supervisory board meeting at which the financial statements were approved, All for One Group SE, leading consulting and IT group, published its final (IFRS) figures for the period from 1 October 2019 to 30 September 2020 (incl. first-time application of IFRS 16) today.

Following robust growth in recurring revenues from its cloud services & support (plus 9% to EUR 77.1 million) and software support (plus 5% to EUR 109.3 million) sales, All for One Group has been able to again improve the sustainability of its revenues to further strengthen its business model. At EUR 186.4 million in total (plus 7%), recurring revenues now account for 52% (2018/19: 49%) of total sales. Despite a marked decline in license revenues (minus 38% to EUR 25.5 million) as a result of the recession, the level of consulting & services revenue remained stable year on year (2019/20: EUR 143.5 million). This trend was increasingly due to the further expansion of the portfolio of products and services as part of the strategy offensive 2022 - with areas of focus including IoT & machine learning, cyber security & compliance or new work & collaboration - and to the company"s extended access to larger midmarket customers, which are providing its consulting activities with a broader basis for business. Accordingly, total revenues of EUR 355.4 million are only just short (minus 1%) of the prior-year figure of EUR 359.2 million.

All for One Group started applying IFRS 16 Leases on 1 October 2019. Prior-year figures were not amended (modified retrospective method). EBITDA totalled EUR 41.3 million (2018/19: EUR 25.6 million), up 61%. The EBITDA margin relevant to sales amounted to 11.6% (2018/19: 7.1%). Without IFRS 16, EBITDA would have been up 26% year on year.

The effect of IFRS 16 on EBIT - which increased by 53% to EUR 19.3 million - was virtually zero. As a result, the EBIT margin amounted to 5.4% (2018/19: 3.5%). EBIT 2019/20 does, however, include non-recurring income (EUR 0.5 million) from adjusted pension commitments (Switzerland), while EBIT 2018/19 (EUR 12.6 million) included non-recurring costs (EUR 7.0 million) relating to the strategy offensive 2022. After consideration of all aforementioned extraordinary effects, EBIT 2019/20 therefore decreased slightly versus the comparable prior-year figure - by EUR 0.8 million (minus 4%).

EBT totalled EUR 17.9 million (plus 48%), while the earnings for the period amounted to EUR 13.1 million (plus 28%), and earnings per share to EUR 2.55 (plus 24%). The corresponding figures for the prior year (2018/19) had, moreover, included non-recurring tax and interest income of EUR 2.9 million and EUR 0.3 million, respectively.

The balance sheet total increased by 26% to EUR 250.7 million, reflecting an expansion of EUR 32.9 million (IFRS 16) and one of EUR 25.0 million (issuance and repayment of promissory note bonds). Cash and cash equivalents rose by EUR 28.5 million to 69.1 million (30 Sep 2020). As of 30 September 2020, the equity ratio was 35% (30 Sep 2019: 41%), while the headcount was virtually unchanged year on year at 1,841 employees (30 Sep 2019: 1,846 employees). An unchanged dividend of EUR 1.20 per share will be proposed to the annual general meeting on 11 March 2021.

As All for One Group CEO Lars Landwehrkamp explains: »The pandemic abruptly changed all our lives. Our response was fast and focused, boosted by the incredible solidarity of our team, and included working from home, collaboration tools, remote project delivery, coronavirus quick-start packages, online workshops and an on-air concept for the Midmarket Forum. We also designed CONVERSION/4 - our new subscription model for migration to SAP S/4HANA based on Bluefield and CrystalBridge thanks to our partnership with SNP - during the lockdown. The response to this new model is already huge. Within a very short space of time, we have established a great pipeline and have already entered into agreements with initial customers. In light of the recession, however, numerous discussions will often not culminate in signature. We don"t expect the migration wave to really start until after things return to normal. In order to further strengthen our ties to our more than 2,500 customers in the process, we developed EDGE/4 - an innovative 4-level customer loyalty programme with clearly defined reciprocal benefits and obligations, which was very well received when we first presented it to the Midmarket Forum at the end of November.«

The challenging market conditions are expected to continue into the first half of financial year 2020/21, with no major SAP S/4HANA projects materialising before the tension caused by the global pandemic dissipates significantly from spring 2021 onwards, which could result in a marked increase in incoming orders. Overall, All for One Group expects sales in financial year 2020/21 to increase slightly and EBIT to be in a range between EUR 17.5 million and 20.5 million. The biggest risk at present is the effect of the global pandemic on the company"s sales markets.

All for One Group SE will be publishing its finalised consolidated financial statements for financial year 2019/20 as scheduled on 16 December 2020 to coincide with the financial statements press conference.

About All for One Group SE



All for One Group SE (ISIN DE0005110001) enhances the competitive ability of its customers in a digital world. The Group unites strategic and management consulting, process consulting, industry insight and technology expertise, IT consulting and services under one roof. With market leading business software solutions based on SAP, Microsoft and IBM together with more than 1,850 experts, All for One Group SE orchestrates all aspects of competitive strength: intelligent Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) as the digital core of any future-proof corporate IT, strategy, business model, customer & employee experience, new work, big data & analytics, but also IoT, artificial intelligence or cybersecurity & compliance. All for One Group SE is assisting more than 2,500 clients with their transformation and the expansion of their ability to compete. Market observers rank the leading consulting and IT group as the number 1 in the German-speaking SAP market. As a founding member of United VARs - the most powerful global alliance of SAP Partners - All for One Group SE also provides a comprehensive portfolio of consulting and other services, together with best-in-class local support in roughly 100 countries. All for One Group SE is listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and achieved sales of EUR 355 million in the financial year 2019/20.

https://www.all-for-one.com/en/company/corporate-investor-relations/





Contact: